ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A Walt Disney World annual pass holder, accused of molesting two girls in the Magic Kingdom, now faces additional charges after two more girls come forward.
James Anthony Jones, 50, was arrested at the park last month after he allegedly molested a girl younger than 12 years old and another girl between 12 and 15 years. He’s accused of groping one girl’s breast as he walked past her in the Ye Olde Christmas Shop at the Magic Kingdom and then groping the other at the Haunted Mansion attraction.
The Orange County sheriff’s office said Jones now faces additional lewd or lascivious molestation charges.
The new allegations involve separate molestations of a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old in July and September.
A Disney statement said Jones’ annual pass has been revoked.
