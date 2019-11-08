MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students a South Florida elementary school got a big surprise on Friday, which just happened to be National STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Day.

Not only did the Miami Dolphins mascot surprise them at school, but they also had a chance to check out brand new computers donated through the Chevron #FuelYourSchool Campaign.

Throughout the month of October, Chevron with the help of other local businesses donates a portion of their sales back to local public schools.

At Flagler Elementary, it came in the form of computers and STEM lab supplies.

“To bring this into our education and for them to feel and touch the new technology will help them grow into the next astronauts and doctors,” said the school’s principal Zulema C, Lamazares.

She, along with her of students, was deeply grateful for the donations.

“The reason we do it, children, is that we believe in you and want you to be successful,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez during the presentation.

Suarez, along with Chevron and Max Alverez, who is the president of Sunshine Gasoline, hopes that with these new supplies the students will have the opportunity to be successful and eventually share that success back to the next generation.