MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week we’re meeting U.S. Army World War II veteran Corporal Bill Bolte.

Bolte enlisted in the Army when he was 18 years old against his mother’s will. He served at the Battle of Leyte and Battle of New Caledonia. During this time he was part of a highly specialized unit that instituted the first mechanized flamethrower located in the pacific. Part of his duty was to assist with the 4th and 5th US Marine divisions. A job he says he honored to have done.

“I’m no hero and I don’t possess to be a hero. Guys out there that died, they are people that deserve the honor. How do you go about thanking those people, there’s no way. And it’s all internally. I don’t feel the military owes me anything, I owe them and that’s how I feel,” said Bill Bolte.

Bolte was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. With his family by his side, he proudly stood, taking in the sights and sounds as the fan-filled arena took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you World War II veteran Corporal Bill Bolte for your service and dedication to our country.