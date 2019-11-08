FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A mother of two was arrested after she reportedly showed up at her children’s daycare while intoxicated and proceeded to pick up and thrown her two children to the ground.

According to the owner of the Euphoria Home Daycare on NW 12th Lane, some dropped 25-year-old Sarice Sharp off so she could pick up her children.

The driver told the daycare owner, “get this bitch out of my car” before driving off, according to Sharp’s arrest report.

According to witnesses, Sharp held one child by the hand and had the other by her side as they walked away. Sharp then reportedly picked up and dropped each child to the ground repeatedly.

When a witness told her to stop, Sharp reportedly left her children unattended in the street so she could go confront her.

That’s when the police arrived.

Officer’s noted that Sharp appeared intoxicated, writing in the arrest report that there was a strong smell of alcohol on her breath, she had bloodshot eyes, and couldn’t comprehend simple questions. The report stated that she continued yelling at the witness and allegedly tried to fight her.

Sharp was taken into custody and charged with two counts each of child abuse without great bodily harm and child neglect.

Both of her children were taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be checked out after officers spotted a bump on one of their heads.