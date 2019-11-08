Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman has died after she was accidentally shot by a security guard at a southwest Miami-Dade shopping plaza.
Miami-Dade police said they received a call just after 1 p.m. about the shooting in the plaza at 10998 SW 184th Street. Arriving officers found the guard has an “accidental discharge” of his weapon in one of the businesses which struck the woman.
The critically injured woman was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where she died.
CBS4 reporter Joan Murray spoke with several people who work in the plaza. They told her it happened in an unmarked “casino” storefront near the street.
Police are questioning the guard. It’s unclear if he is employed by the plaza or the business where the woman was shot.
