MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was an emotional day for a number of high school football players in South Florida as they were named All-Americans on Friday.

Two of them are also nominated for the CBS4 Nat Moore trophy.

It is not only playoff time for schools in our area, but it is also award season.

Don Chaney Junior, a Belen running back and Issiah Walker, a Norland offensive tackle, are just two of the guys from the area recognized as some of the best prospects in the country.

The high school was buzzing as Don Chaney Junior became the first player in school history to receive All-American honors for football.

On Friday morning, he got his official jersey for the game in San Antonio. It was an emotional moment for one of the country’s best ball carriers.

“I just feel so amazing, to be able to represent,” Don said.

This day was something the two of them have dreamt of.

There are others from Miami-Dade and Broward. They were selected to various All-American games.

One of the biggest is heading to the Under Armour game in Orlando.

Don will probably be going against another NFL prospect in Issiah Walker.

A 6’4″ left tackle who will protect quarterbacks at the University of Florida.

Walker will be walking in style after his dad showed up with a little surprise for his future Gator. “I have an early graduation gift.”

Isaiah is headed to Gainesville, while Cheney will be a Miami Hurricane.