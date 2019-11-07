MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dozens of South Florida restaurants are marking Veterans Day on Monday, November 11 by offering deals to veterans and active duty military personnel who have served their country with honor and bravery.

Each deal requires proof of service, such as a military or VA-issued card, or discharge papers.

RESTAURANTS:

Applebee’s: For the last 12 years, Applebee’s restaurants have offered veterans a free meal on Veteran’s Day. They have served 9.8 million free meals since 2008 and plan to continue the tradition with a special Veterans Day Menu.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military members are eligible to receive a free meal (breakfast served all day) on Veterans Day at Bob Evans. Click here to see the eligible meals.

Bonefish Grill: Bonefish Grill is honoring all active and retired service members a complimentary appetizer, such as Mussels Josephine, Calamari, Imperial Dip, or Bang Bang Shrimp.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Military personnel and their families will receive 20% off meals and retail purchases on Veteran’s Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of small boneless or traditional wings and a side of french fries as part of their annual Veterans Day deal.

California Pizza Kitchen: A special Veterans Day menu for in-house diners offers a free entree to veterans and active U.S. military members.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Carrabba’s is offering a free appetizer on Veterans Day.

Chili’s: Chili’s is giving away a free entree to military and veterans.

Chipotle: The Mexican chain restaurant is offering its annual Military Appreciation BOGO deal which is valid on burritos, bowls, salads, and taco orders. It’s available for all active-duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses, and retired military.

Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel is serving up complimentary slices of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Lattes at all 660 Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.

Denny’s: All veterans and military personnel can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating Denny’s locations nationwide from 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11.

Golden Corral: From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Veterans Day, Golden Corral will be offering free meals (dine-in only) for any active or former military members as part of their annual Military Appreciation Night.

IHOP: The pancake chain is giving out complimentary red, white & blue buttermilk pancakes or breakfast combos to active military members and veterans on Veterans Day.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active military members are eligible to receive Little Caesars’ $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veteran’s Day. The deal includes four slices of Little Caesars Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza, plus a 20 oz. Pepsi product.

Outback Steakhouse: The steakhouse has partnered with Operation Homefront to give all military members, police officers, firefighters, and first responders 10% off their entire check all day every day.

Olive Garden: Olive Garden will offer veterans and active service members a free entree.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Macaroni Grill offers military and veterans a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée.

Red Lobster: Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists. The offer is available in-restaurant or on To Go orders picked up in-restaurant.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty can check out Red Robin on Veterans Day for a free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries.

Smokey Bones: Smokey Bones restaurants will treat active duty and retired military members to a free dessert! Valid on dine-in orders only. Smokey Bones also offers a 10 percent military discount everyday.

Starbucks: Free cup of joe. Starbucks is offering free coffee for veterans, active duty service members, and military spouses on Veterans Day.

Texas Roadhouse: Active, former, and retired military members can get a free lunch from Texas Roadhouse. The chain restaurant also donates 10% of all gift cards purchased to Homes For Our Troops, which builds homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

BUSINESSES:

7-Eleven: Free coffee of any size for Veterans Advantage members from November 8 through November 11.

AMC Theatres: Free large popcorn Nov. 8 – Nov. 11 for AMC Stubs members who are veterans or active duty service members with valid military ID. Military discount on tickets available at all times with ID.

Great Clips: Veterans and active duty military personnel can receive a free haircut or pick up a free haircut card to use on another day. Additionally, anyone else who gets a haircut on Nov. 11 can pick up a free haircut card to give to a veteran, redeemable through Dec. 31.