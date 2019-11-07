MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’ve got two very warm days ahead, but we get some cooler weather relief.

On Thursday, highs will climb to the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Some areas may get close to, tie or break records.

The old record in Miami is 88 degrees set back in 2013. The old record in Ft. Lauderdale is 91 degrees set back in 1958. The old record in Key West is 88 degrees set back in 1958. Our average high this time of year: 83 degrees.

A few showers will be possible on the breeze Thursday afternoon.

Thursday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s. Patchy fog will be possible overnight and into Friday morning.

Friday will be even warmer head of our next cold front. Highs will soar to the upper 80s. It will feel more like the mid to upper 90s due to high humidity. The rain chance will be higher as a front is forecast to move through. Scattered showers and some storms will be possible Friday into Saturday.

This weekend will be less warm, less humid and more seasonable. We’ll wake up with slightly cooler lows in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday morning. Our highs will be close to normal in the low 80s.

Early next week we’ll warm up on Veteran’s Day with highs close to the mid-80s. Highs will be warmer on Tuesday with the upper 80s ahead of our next cold front. We’ll enjoy more Fall-like weather by next Wednesday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs will be more pleasant, in the upper 70s and low 80s.