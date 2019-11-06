



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information that will lead to the arrest of four suspects responsible for robbing an elderly man and dragging him on a vehicle.

Police say the strong-arm robbery took place at the Chase bank parking lot in the 14200 block of SW 8th Street on September 7 at around 12 p.m.

Investigators say the 85-year-old victim, identified as Carlos Del Valle, was entering his vehicle in a bank parking lot when one of the suspects ran up to him and aggressively snatched his bag which contained an undetermined amount of cash and credit cards.

Detectives said the suspect then ran to an awaiting small, dark-in-color SUV. Del Valle followed him and was subsequently dragged by the fleeing vehicle after he attempted to retrieve his bag from inside the cabin.

Del Valle suffered a laceration to the back of his head and to his right hand when he fell off the moving vehicle, police said.

“I am 85 and I am OK,” said Del Valle. But he said he did not want to talk about the traumatic incident that happened to him. Miami-Dade police say he could have lost his life.

Authorities believe there was a second accomplice vehicle, a white pick-up truck, which followed the fleeing subjects.

“We noticed distinct features on this ford F-150. It has distinctive rims with a metal grill in front and had distinctive side markings on the door of the vehicle that would catch your attention,” said Angel Rodriguez with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Law enforcement is looking for four suspects described to be 20-25 years of age.

“This is very alarming and very disturbing incident. As you see this elderly male he was dragged and he could have been killed,” added Rodriguez.

Police say three of those suspects subsequently attempted to make a purchase at a retail store using the Del Valle’s stolen credit cards, but were unsuccessful and fled on foot.

“We want to let the community know these are very dangerous individuals and if anyone see those individuals do not confront them call 911 because we want to get them off the street,” Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”