KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – A dramatic accident highlighted the first of three racing days Wednesday at the Race World Offshore Key West Championships when two boats flipped simultaneously.

On the fifth lap of the Super Stock race off the island city, the LPC and Team Allen Lawn Care boats rose perpendicular to the water between the second and third turns, before both landed upside-down.

The race was stopped for safety and both teams’ driver and throttleman were able to exit the overturned boats.

A race spokesperson said LPC’s Loren Peters and Mike Wright, as well as Team Allen’s Larry Peters, were subsequently transported to Lower Keys Medical Center and were released Wednesday evening. Team Allen’s Billy Allen was not taken to the medical facility, the official said.

CR Racing, piloted by Robert Unnerstall and Casey Boaz, led the Super Stock field when the accident occurred and earned first place in the class standings.

In the hotly contested Super Cat class, offshore racers Billy Mauff and Jay Muller took an early lead and maintained it, placing WHM Motorsports atop the class standings.

Racing off the Florida Keys is to continue Friday, Nov. 8, with the finals set for Sunday, Nov. 10, to determine world title winners in multiple classes.