  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Rape, University Of Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Hurricanes and NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. — the son of a Hall of Famer who himself earned more than $40 million during his career — has avoided a life sentence after pleading guilty to raping an unconscious teen.

The attack happened in California in 2003 while Winslow was still a student at the University of Miami.

Winslow also pleaded guilty to sexual battery involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker.

Earlier this year, a jury convicted Winslow of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman in 2018 in his picturesque beach community of Encinitas, north of San Diego.

By making the plea deal, he now faces up to 18 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Winslow played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England, and the New York Jets.

Comments