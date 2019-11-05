MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Hurricanes and NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. — the son of a Hall of Famer who himself earned more than $40 million during his career — has avoided a life sentence after pleading guilty to raping an unconscious teen.
The attack happened in California in 2003 while Winslow was still a student at the University of Miami.
Winslow also pleaded guilty to sexual battery involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker.
Earlier this year, a jury convicted Winslow of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman in 2018 in his picturesque beach community of Encinitas, north of San Diego.
By making the plea deal, he now faces up to 18 years in prison when he’s sentenced.
Winslow played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England, and the New York Jets.
