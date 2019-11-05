MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida Memorial University freshman who was raped in her dorm room has filed a lawsuit against the school.
In the lawsuit, the student claims she was asleep in her room in the Willie C. Robinson dorm when two assailants came in and one jumped on top of her, threatening to kill her if she didn’t comply with his demands. He then sexually assaulted her.
She was able to escape and ran to a neighbors room for help. The neighbor ran the two assailants off.
The alleged assault happened in September.
According to the student, the attackers were able to enter and escape the dorm through fire exit doors that the Unversity allegedly knew were not secured, alarmed or monitored by security cameras.
CBS4 News has reached out to the university for a comment but has not heard back.
