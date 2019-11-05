Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s election night in Miami-Dade County and some results are in.
In the city of Miami Beach, all three commission seats at stake will go to runoffs in two weeks. No candidate in any of the races received more than 50 percent of the vote.
In the city of Miami, Ken Russell has retained his commission seat in District 2.
The seat opening up in District 1 will go to a runoff.
In Homestead, Steve Losner will be the new mayor. He defeated the previous three-term mayor, Jeff Porter.
For the race results, visit: miamidade.gov/global/elections.
You must log in to post a comment.