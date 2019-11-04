MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A SWAT situation ended peacefully in Plantation on Monday evening with a man taken into custody.

For more than an hour, busy 441 was shut down for a few blocks around Broward Boulevard causing a traffic headache.

CBS 4 News got a video of a man who was put in handcuffs and in the back of a police car. At this point, we do not know his name. BSO says the Burglary Apprehension Team was trying to arrest him. He was tracked to the Plantation Inn.

BSO says he was wanted for a burglary out of Coral Springs and some driving cases but nothing violent.

BSO evacuated people out of the Inn for several hours as the SWAT Team called out over a PA ordering the man out and using tear gas.

We spoke with one person staying at the hotel who said he’s pleased this ended peacefully.

“I’m just glad it turned out this way instead of another way, for real, for real,” said a man evacuated from the Inn.

CBS 4 News requested from BSO the name of the man taken into custody but authorities have not provided it as of yet.

BSO says the man was wanted on some outstanding warrants.