ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Charges are being dropped against a former Disney Cruise Line youth host who was accused of fondling a young boy aboard a ship.
During a court appearance on Friday, Oliver Lovatt rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors that would have reduced the charged against him to misdemeanor battery.
The 25-year-old was arrested in April and charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child under the age of 16.
Lovatt has been in jail for 6 months.
