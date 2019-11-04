  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Charges are being dropped against a former Disney Cruise Line youth host who was accused of fondling a young boy aboard a ship.

During a court appearance on Friday, Oliver Lovatt rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors that would have reduced the charged against him to misdemeanor battery.

The 25-year-old was arrested in April and charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child under the age of 16.

Lovatt has been in jail for 6 months.

