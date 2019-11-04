Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam in which con artists impersonate representatives from a cable company and claim to offer a great deal on service.
The scam works as follows:
Victims will get an unsolicited call offering a special promotion on their cable bill.
The victims are then told if they pay for a few months upfront, they’ll then get a discounted monthly rate.
The victims are then asked to buy pre-paid debit cards to make the upfront payment.
The BBB is reminding everyone to be cautious with unsolicited calls and verifying the identity of someone who shows up at your doorstep.
And if you’re ever in doubt, verify any special deals with your cable company.
