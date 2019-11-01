



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a celebration of film, big and small, at this year’s 34th edition of The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, which showcases independent film and more.

“We have 186 films from 41 countries and we’ll be doing about 200 screenings. And we have movie stars, celebrities, people you’ve never heard of that you should you hear of,” said Gregory von Hausch, President & CEO of “FLIFF.”

Two stars you’ve most definitely heard of Karen Allen and Peter Riegert, who 41 years ago shared the screen in the classic comedy smash hit “Animal House.” That film is featured in this year’s festival.

They played the young couple in love Katy and Boone and are still connected after all these years.

“One of the biggest questions I get is ‘You got to kiss Karen Allen?’ and I say yes. As a matter of fact, I did and it was great!” Riegert said.

Riegert is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s festival.

“I’m doing these 50 years and it was magical when I started. i’m now 72 and I’m still in awe. I cry when someone asks me to do a job because it’s so hard to come by,” he said.

Allen, now 68, is starring in the indie film Colewell playing an older woman, who is threatened with losing her identity when her job is in jeopardy.

But, it was her role as Marian, in Raiders of the Lost Ark, directed by Steven Spielberg that changed the arch of her career.

“I can’t tell you the number of young women that say to me that character changed my life, I saw this woman out there in this bar in Nepal drinking men under the table, speaking Nepalese, that there was something about that character that sort of turned the light on,” Allen said.

Both actors say they are thrilled to be participating in this year’s festival, celebrating film in all forms.

“You have to cultivate an appreciation for films in order to sustain an industry, the fact that people like going to the movies is encouraged by film festivals,” Rigert said.

The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival is on through November 17th for more info, go to www.fliff.com