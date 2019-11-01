MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is trying to speed up the visa process for Cubans trying to come to the United States.
Mucarsel-Powell announced Friday the “Cuban family re-unification parole program,” which would give the state department 30 days to start processing applications by Cubans and complete existing applications within 60 days.
The freshman Democrat says it’s about bringing families together.
“In the end this is about wanting to find a way to bring families back together, where they belong and everyone who has shared their stories here today should never be in a position where they follow the rules. They do everything right and they’re just turned away in the very last moment.”
The bill is supported by Congresswomen Donna Shalala and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
You must log in to post a comment.