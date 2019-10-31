MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do you have little ghouls or goblins that will be trick or treating in South Florida Thursday night?

Don’t expect any tricks from the weather, it will be more of the same with temperatures unseasonably warm and just a few passing showers over the interior.

The average high for Miami on Halloween is 84 degrees but for much of the trick or treating time on Halloween night, the temperatures will be above that. Highs have been running about 5 degrees above average on a daily basis with low temperatures some days not even making it below 80 degrees.

“We normally get a few cold fronts through the area by this time every year,” said CBS4 meteorologist Dave Warren. “This year the fronts are there but they can’t seem to make it south of Lake Okeechobee.”

The few fronts that have made it through South Florida and pushed into the Florida Straits were followed by a strong breeze off the ocean.

“In order to get those nice crisp mornings you need a northwest wind for a period of time which brings drier air all the way down the Florida Peninsula to us here in South Florida,” said Warren. “It gives us a brief chill in the morning and can make for a great afternoon and evening.”

Currently, there is a front marching south into the state but, like the previous fronts this year, it too will stall around Lake Okeechobee leaving the warm and muggy are in place for everyone heading out Halloween evening. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s with a light breeze. Showers and storms ahead of the front will stay to our north but may increase over the interior especially over Broward County.