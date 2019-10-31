Comments
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – It appears President Donald Trump and the first lady think Florida should be considered their main place of residence.
They’ve filed paperwork in Palm Beach County Court asking to declare Mar-a-Lago as their primary home.
The filing was first reported in the New York Times, which says the Trumps are making the move for tax reasons, just like many other New Yorkers do.
It does not appear the court has approved the first couple’s request, yet.
Filed Documents:
