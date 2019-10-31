CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – It’s now day two of jury deliberations in the trial against a Coral Springs Middle School custodian accused of sexually abusing a teen student.

Robert Grant is facing four counts of sexual battery and seven counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

At one point the jury told the judge they could not decide the sexual battery charges.

“The notes say the following, ‘We were unable to come to a unanimous decision on the counts 1-4, we have unanimously come to a verdict on counts 5-11,” said Judge Barbara McCarthy.

During the trial, they heard from several boys who said they too were touched inappropriately. The alleged victim took the stand too.

“How many times did it happen like that?” the attorney asked.

“I’m not sure how many times, but every time he stretched me,” the teen replied.

“Every time he stretched you one on one?” the attorney followed up.

“Yes,” the teen said.

The jury also heard from Grant.

“Did you molest any of these kids?” asked Defense Attorney Jim Lewis.

“I did not,” Grant said.

“Why’s he saying you did?” Lewis followed up.

“I have no idea,” Grant replied.

Prosecutors told the jury that Grant groomed the teen and that when the alleged battery happened, the child was paralyzed with fear.

“He can’t say anything, he can’t move, he doesn’t know what the defendant is capable of doing and he just lets it happen,” said Prosecutor Kerrie Harper.

Grant’s attorney told jurors this case lacks evidence – that all they have to go on is the teen’s word.

“These cases are scary, witness, no DNA, no evidence to confirm what 14-year-old said. More innocent people in jail for this kind of crime than any other,” Lewis said.