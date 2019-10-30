Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting near a Miami Gardens convenience store.
It happened Tuesday night in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 207th Street.
Investigators say it appears someone may have targeted the victims.
Officers found the men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital.
No word on their current conditions.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
