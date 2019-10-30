MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A City of Miami police officer had to be taken to a local hospital after his police cruiser ended up crashing against a utility pole near downtown Miami on Wednesday afternoon.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a heavily-damaged police cruiser on the side of the road, crashed against an electric pole.

Another vehicle could be seen near the crashed cruiser, stopped on the road.

Authorities said, both the police officer and the driver of the second vehicle were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.

The police officer was in serious, but stable condition, authorities said. The condition of the second driver was not immediately known.

Authorities said both drivers were alert and conscious at the time of transport.

Police had to close the area of NW 20th Stree and 1st Avenue to investigate the crash.

There were several police units and fire rescue units at the scene.

It was not immediately known if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area while the investigation continues.