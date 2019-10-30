Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released photos of a man wanted in connection with the robbery of an Ocean Bank in Hialeah on Wednesday morning.
Police said it happened at around 9:50 a.m. at the Ocean Bank branch located in the 1800 block of West 4 Avenue.
Authorities say the man in the photos entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee.
No word on how much money he got away with.
Anyone who may have information as to the identity of this bank robber is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
