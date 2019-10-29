Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A small SUV somehow ended up inside a Miami-Dade liquor store on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said it happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of SW 107th Avenue and SW 8th Street at the University Center North shopping center.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a small white SUV inside a liquor store.
One person was treated at the scene, authorities said.
A crowd had gathered outside the scene which was cordoned off with yellow police tape.
Fire Rescue personnel could be seen checking out damage at an adjacent AT&T store.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.
