MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A small SUV somehow ended up inside a Miami-Dade liquor store on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of SW 107th Avenue and SW 8th Street at the University Center North shopping center.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a small white SUV inside a liquor store.

One person was treated at the scene, authorities said.

A crowd had gathered outside the scene which was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Fire Rescue personnel could be seen checking out damage at an adjacent AT&T store.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.

