MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two of South Florida Democratic Congresswomen are speaking out about President Donald Trump’s weekend raid on Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz calls this a victory for the US military and intelligence community.

She is, however, troubled that the president did not tell Congress about the operation beforehand.

We also caught up with Congresswoman Donna Shalala.

While she calls the raid a victory, she says, it does not mean this is the end of Isis.

“What’s important is that the head of Isis is dead. It does not mean Isis is dead. It means they will choose another leader but an important part of Isis died in that tunnel and the United States’ troops ought to be congratulated for their work.”

Shalala also says military operations should be bi-partisan and that the president should have notified Congress about the operation.