MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines man is accused of slamming a man into the pavement after he was involved in a traffic crash.
Ray Batten, 18, and 65-year-old Raul Umana were involved in a crash Sunday night near the intersection of Taft Street and Palm Avenue. They called the police.
While officers were investigating the crash Batten’s father, 46-year-old Pablo Batten, arrived and without warning grabbed Umana by the neck and slammed him to the pavement, causing him a severe head injury.
Umana was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.
Batten was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, and resisting arrest without violence. Bond was set at $10,000.
