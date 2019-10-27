MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon.
According to a police, a man was shot on NW 169th Terrace after 3:30 p.m.
Miami Fire Rescue tended to the man whose friends said is in his early 20s.
They told CBS4’s Amber Diaz off camera they received a call from the victim who said he’d been shot.
When they rushed over, he was being treated before finally being airlifted to a local hospital.
A handful of Miami Gardens police officers searched a champagne Nissan Altima, which may have been involved.
According to the victims’ friends, he should be OK.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
