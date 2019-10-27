WATCH LIVE:CBS News Special Report On President Trump's Remarks On Death Of ISIS Leader
By Amber Diaz
Filed Under:Amber Diaz, Local TV, Miami Gardens Police, Miami Gardens Shooting, Miami News

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon.

According to a police, a man was shot on NW 169th Terrace after 3:30 p.m.

Miami Fire Rescue tended to the man whose friends said is in his early 20s.

They told CBS4’s Amber Diaz off camera they received a call from the victim who said he’d been shot.

When they rushed over, he was being treated before finally being airlifted to a local hospital.

A handful of Miami Gardens police officers searched a champagne Nissan Altima, which may have been involved.

According to the victims’ friends, he should be OK.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Amber Diaz

Comments