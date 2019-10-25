MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS 4.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week, we’re meeting retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jim Daigle.

He enlisted in 2004 after his son Allen, who is a U.S. Marine, was injured in Iraq. He and his son are one of a few father and son teams with Purple Hearts because they were wounded in the same conflict.

Daigle said he was once involved in an explosion and was also shot at. After serving for 15 years, having been deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Korea, and Africa, he recently retired. However, he clearly remembers his first days.

“When I first enlisted I went to Iraq and I was a line medic, I was with an infantry unit and so when they got hurt we’re the first guys they see. We put them on a helicopter and fly them to the next level of care. We went on patrol almost every day. The first guy I ever worked on was shot in the chest and we saved him. It feels pretty good. I am honored to have served, working with some amazing heroes every day, making sure all my guys get home alive. I was pretty successful with my medics” he said.

Daigle was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. With his family by his side, he proudly stood, taking in the sights and sounds as the fan-filled arena took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

Sergeant First Class Daigle is the recipient of two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star Medal with a “V” for valor.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you for all your years of service and dedication to our country.