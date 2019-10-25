ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – A former Walt Disney World employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars in costumes and Haunted Mansion props over a two year period has pleaded not guilty.

Recently released video shows Patrick Spikes getting into a scuffle with police during his arrest last May when they demanded that he hand over his cell phone. According to detectives, the phone he didn’t want to give up was used to take pictures of the items he’s accused of stealing from the theme park.

“So those pictures are on the internet right now and they’re attached to your phone number. You didn’t send those pictures out,” asked a detective.

“No,” Spikes replied.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the 24-year-old used his former employee ID to get behind the scenes access to the park. He’d then take backstage photos which he would upload to his Twitter account @backdoordisney.

In 2018, Disney reported that an animatronic had been stolen from Epcot. It later discovered costumes missing from the Haunted Mansion and other attractions.

Some have suspected it was Spikes was involved in stealing the animatronic.

Sheriff’s deputies say Spikes and his cousin, Blaytin Taunton, stole the items and they have the pics to prove it.

Taunton reportedly created a fake name and Disney ID. Pictures from Spikes phone show him wearing one of the stolen wigs. Another shows Taunton’s girlfriend showing off a dress that Disney had reported stolen.

Detectives say the duo would then sell many of the items online, making thousands of dollars per illegal sale.

Spikes faces two face charges of stolen property, grand theft, and burglarizing a structure.