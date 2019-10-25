Comments
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Firefighters had their hands full battling a raging fire at a Hialeah mattress business.
It happened at Universal Bedding at 860 E 9th Street.
When fire crews arrived, flames were pouring out of both the front and back of the building.
“Had it not been for the prompt response and the actions of the crews on arrival this could have been a lot worse. ,” said Hialeah Fire Lt. Carlos Castellanos.
The Domino’s pizza business next door to the mattress business was also damaged.
No one was in the mattress business when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.