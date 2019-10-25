MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early voting gets underway this weekend for the November 5th City of Miami General Municipal Election.
Voters will cast their ballots for City Commission Districts 1 and 2.
There will not be an election Commission District 4 seat, as the incumbent commissioner is running unopposed.
EARLY VOTING SITES
Allapattah Branch Library, 1799 NW 35th
Lemon City Branch Library, 430 NE 61st Street
Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive
(Entrance for Polling Place @ Northeast Side of Building / ADA Entrance @ City Hall Front Door)
Shenandoah Branch Library, 2111 SW 19th Street
Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1st Street
(Miami-Dade Elections Department Branch Office Located in the Lobby)
West Flagler Branch Library, 5050 West Flagler Street
EARLY VOTING DATES AND HOURS
Saturday, October 26th – 9 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 27th – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, October 28th – 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 29th – 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 30th – 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 31st – 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday, November 1st – 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 2nd – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 3rd – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Voters may cast their ballots at any of the early voting sites.
When voting at any voting location, whether at an Early Voting site or on Election Day, be sure to bring a current and valid identification that contains your name, photograph, and signature. While it is not required that you bring your voter information card to the polling place, it will expedite your check-in process.
