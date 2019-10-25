MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon the arrests of three people in the killing of a Coral Springs firefighter Christopher Randazzo.

BSO investigators said they worked closely with Lantana detectives and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office to make the arrests.

BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony said Thursday four people had been identified and two had been detained.

The announcement brought people to their feet in applause, as they were saying goodbye to 39-year-old Randazzo.

“All four have been identified. Two are in custody. We have a confession,” said Tony.

“The family got closure. We are happy.”

Now, BSO says they have arrested 19-year-old Torrey Holston, 20-year-old Jose Garcia Romero, and 32-year-old Marco Rico.

BSO says the suspects were fleeing from another crime, an attempted murder scene in Palm Beach, when they were first arrested.

On Thursday, investigators working with Lantana police took them into custody for Randazzo’s murder.

A firefighter with many friends.

“He was passionate. Funny. Smiling. He was amazing,” said friend Liz Gale.

And his grieving brother told mourners, “I am scared to push through. He will always be in my heart.”

Randazzo had been out with friends last Friday night at the Aruba Beach Cafe, where he had bartended for nearly 20 years before becoming a firefighter 7 months ago.

Afterward, Randazzo went next door to the Village Grille.

Friends say he left alone walking north and was found dead early Saturday next to the Southern Seas Hotel.

His close friend Liz Gale had wanted answers:

“No one is talking about what happened or not saying how or why. Was he robbed? Was it a jealous friend or jealous boyfriend.”

The three suspects will face charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.

BSO says two others who were identified will not face charges.

The sheriff is not commenting on camera at this point or saying how the firefighter was killed.

The investigation remains open.