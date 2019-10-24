MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are looking for three suspects in the shooting of a man at Southland Mall in Cutler Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The suspects are described by authorities as one suspect wearing a tan or beige hoodie and the rest wearing black.

The victim, who was shot in the back, is said to be conscious and talking to police.

He was rushed to a Jackson South Medical Center where his current condition is currently unknown.

Authorities said the shooting happened in front of the Foot Action store.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

No word if the mall was placed on lockdown during the shooting.

The mall is located in the 20500 block of South Dixie Highway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).