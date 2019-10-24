HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The world’s first ever guitar-shaped hotel will officially open its doors on Thursday.
The Seminole Hard Rock’s guitar hotel is part of the venue’s $1.5 billion dollar expansion.
Festivities will begin at around 5 p.m. with a celebrity red carpet.
The 450-foot tall hotel has a 12,000-foot rooftop bar and lounge area as well as retail stores and large spaces for conventions. It has more than 600 rooms and at night, beams of light will mimic the strings of the guitar.
There’s also the 65-hundred seat Hard Rock Live theater.
In front of the hotel, there are 13 and a half acres of restaurants, entertainment, a water park, and pools, including one that’s the size of 3 football fields with a lazy river.
For uber-luxury by the pool, there are cabanas that sit over the lagoon.
The first performance at Hard Rock Live will be the band “Maroon 5” on Friday, October 25th.
