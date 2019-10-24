MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Is your medicine cabinet full of expired drugs you no longer use? All Miami-Dade police stations will be taking your unused prescription pills and patches this Saturday for free, with no questions asked.
The Miami-Dade Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are teaming up to host “National Prescription Take-Back Day” on Saturday, October 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Police say the goal of the initiative is to help the community do their part in the prevention of pill abuse and accidental poisoning, by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
The service is free and anonymous. You can bring pills or patches only. No liquids, needles or syringes will be accepted.
For more information, call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2085.
