MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Riviera Middle School teacher was arrested Wednesday accused of groping a student.
Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated the accusations and subsequently arrested 42-year-old Robert Schwartz.
The School District released the following statement regarding the teacher’s arrest:
“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest. This type of comportment will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. This person is no longer employed by our school system and will be precluded from seeking future employment with this district.”
CBS4 learned Schwartz had worked for the school system for 14 years with no prior disciplinary history.
He was immediately removed pending the outcome of the investigation but resigned instead, according to school officials.
The school is located in the 10300 block of SW 48th Street.
Anyone with further information regarding this case is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).
