



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have identified a third suspect arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old over the weekend in southwest Miami-Dade.

Marcos Gonzalez, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Gonzalez reportedly drove the two other suspects, Josue Cao, 17, and Matthew Hernandez, 18, to a home in the 20200 block of SW 132nd Avenue where rival gang members were attending a Halloween party.

“The defendant was fully aware that the co-defendants were armed with firearms and intended to shoot at members of their rival gang,” according to his Gonzalez’s arrest report.

According to police, both Cao and Hernandez fired on the party-goers.

Angel Cueli, 15, was hit. He was airlifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, where he later died. No one else was injured during the shooting.

Police say Cueli was not an intended target.

Cueili’s parents said he was a ninth-grader at Miami Coral Park Senior High School. They added that he had just transferred there about three weeks ago.

“He was a good kid and meant no harm to anyone,” said student Glenn Lopez.

“It sucks because we all from the same neighborhood,” said student Carlos Coronado.

One student told CBS4 that he knew both Cueli and the suspects.

“It was like accidental,” he said. “It wasn’t for him, I don’t know, they didn’t mean to do that.”

Cao has been charged with second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and tampering with an electronic device.

Hernandez has been charged with second-degree murder and the discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. He reportedly confessed to the crime during questioning.

A judge ordered that Hernandez and Gonzalez be held without bond. Cao has a court appearance on Thursday.