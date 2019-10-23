



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Senate voted Wednesday afternoon 25-15 not to reinstate former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

It was an uphill battle for Israel since the former sheriff is a Democrat.

Republicans were almost completely united in their criticism of Israel and his overseeing of deputies who responded to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Following the vote, Israel tweeted a statement which read in part:

“To the voters in Broward County, I am sad to report that politics won the day. Your vote has been stolen and the results of our 2016 election have been overturned. From 450 miles away, the Governor substituted his judgment for yours and installed his own sheriff in Broward County.”

There are 23 Republican senators and 17 Democratic senators and 16 of them voted along party lines, 9-7 in favor of Republicans, during a Rules Committee vote to recommend Israel’s removal on Monday.

Families of the Parkland victims, like Tony Montalto whose daughter Gina was murdered, wanted Israel to go.

“If there’s systemic failures of incompetence and negligence as we’ve seen here in Mr. Israel’s BSO, then he needs to be removed,” Montalto said Wednesday after meeting with individual senators.

Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Israel earlier this year, citing Israel’s handling of the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport shooting and the Parkland shooting as well as criticizing the active shooter policy that Israel changed giving deputies discretion on whether to engage an active shooter.

However, the attorney appointed to oversee Israel’s Senate trial this summer, former Republican State Representative Dudley Goodlette, recommended that Israel be reinstated, saying the Stoneman Douglas shooting was a culmination of individual failures.

“The recommended finding is that Governor did not meet the preponderance of the evidence,” Goodlette testified Monday.

Democrats saw it differently.

“I’m sorry but the Governor has not met his burden to remove a Constitutionally elected officer,’ said Democratic Senator Gary Farmer on Monday.

Republican Senator Tom Lee, from Hillsborough, said he was troubled by what this decision could mean for other Florida Sheriffs

“I think it would set a very dangerous precedent here in Florida and I can’t do that lightly,” he said Monday.

CBS 4 News spoke to Lee on Tuesday. He said he remains undecided and troubled by the possible precedent.

“Embedded in this is a precedent that would allow a Governor to suspend any Sheriff for the single act of a single deputy on one given day and that just defies common sense,” Lee said.