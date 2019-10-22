



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coming in at 6’4” and 305 pounds, the newest CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee is Norland offensive lineman Issiah Walker Jr.

He’s a team captain, a force along the Vikings offensive line, excels in the classroom and has made a bunch of waves in the recruiting cycle.

“When you’re 6’4″ and you weigh 305, I’m guessing all the college coaches come calling. How busy was the recuiting cycle for you?” asked CBS4’s Mike Cugno.

“Very busy. Every day there were calls. It was a little stressful at times,” he said. “But now I’m done so it’s a little more relieving right now.”

He can relax now that he has his bags packed for the University of Florida.

Rarely do you get to see the moment a player tells a coach he’s made a decision. But cameras on the Gators sideline caught him delivering the good news to Gator head coach Dan Mullen.

“It was just crazy, I didn’t know he was behind me, but I told coach Mullen, very happy,” he said. “I’m just glad to be apart of that team.”

Walker says he sports a 3.2 GPA and is on track to graduate early so he can get to Gainesville as soon as possible. But his time there won’t be solely dedicated to football.

“What do you want to study when you get to Florida?” Cugno asked him.

“Culinary. I love cooking!” he responded.

He may be a future chef, but he’s keeping the menu simple for now.

“What’s the pregame meal for you every game?” Cugno asked.

“It depends on what the parents cook. Sometimes spaghetti, rice and chicken, they switch it up every game,” he said.

Whatever the diet is, it’s working. He’s been the lead blocker on many of the Vikings’ touchdowns.

Congratulations to Issiah Walker Jr. for becoming a CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee.

Click here if you’d like to submit a nomination for the inaugural CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy, which recognizes the top high school football player in South Florida.