MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Boyd Anderson High School and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School were placed on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a bomb threat.
BSO bomb squad units are currently sweeping the scene.
Authorities said both schools were evacuated as a precaution and students were dismissed early.
BSO continues to investigate the source of the threat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
