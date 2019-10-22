Filed Under:Boyd Anderson High School, Broward Sheriff's Office, BSO, Lauderdale Lakes Middle School, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Boyd Anderson High School and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School were placed on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a bomb threat.

BSO bomb squad units are currently sweeping the scene.

Authorities said both schools were evacuated as a precaution and students were dismissed early.

BSO continues to investigate the source of the threat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

