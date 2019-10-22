MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four American Airlines flight attendants are facing money laundering charges after they were arrested at Miami International Airport on Monday evening.

Police said Carlos Alberto Munoz Moyano, Maria Del Pilar Roman-Strick, Maria Wilson and Maria Beatriz Pasten-Cuzmar deplaned an inbound flight from Chile with more than $22,000 in cash without the proper license to transmit money.

Customs officials say they were alerted after a routine check.

Munoz Moyano was asked how much money he had on him and he replied that he was carrying $100, then he changed his answer to $9,000.

Additional agents were then alerted, resulting in other flight attendants being detained.

Authorities seized a total of $22,671 in cash from the defendants.

Police said none of the defendants maintain money transmitter licenses, which is a violation of state law prohibiting structuring.

Structuring means that a person, acting alone, or in conjunction with, or on behalf of, other persons, conducts or attempts to conduct one or more transactions in currency, in any amount for the purpose of evading reporting requirements provided by state or federal law.