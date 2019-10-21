MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday morning got off to a warm and start with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
On Sunday we set a new record high in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale and on Monday we will likely tie or break some records again.
With plenty of sunshine expected today, the CBS4 Weather team is forecasting highs in the low 90s this afternoon for Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. The old record in Miami is 91 degrees set back in 2018. The old record in Ft. Lauderdale is 91 degrees set back in 1995. Key West will be flirting with record heat as well since the forecast high is 89 degrees and the old record is 89 set back in 2018. With high humidity in place, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s.
Monday’s rain chance is low but a few showers and spotty storms may develop in the afternoon and evening. Monday night will be warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s with the potential for patchy fog overnight.
On Tuesday we stay hot and steamy with highs climbing to around 90 degrees. The heat index will range from 98 degrees to 103 degrees. A few showers will be possible. But the rain chance will increase by midweek due to a frontal boundary that will likely stall out. Due to more showers and clouds expected, we’ll see more seasonable highs in the upper 80s late week.
Tropical cyclone activity not expected in the next five days.
