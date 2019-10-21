TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel arrived at the state’s Senate chambers in Tallahassee on Monday morning with a lot on the line.

“Today is a precedent-setting day as we consider Scott Israel,” said special master Dudley Goodlette as a special session convened.

Florida Senators are considering whether Israel should be reinstated to his job after Governor Ron Desantis removed him earlier this year, alleging neglect and incompetence by Israel during the Parkland shooting and Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Airport shooting.

DeSantis blamed Israel for what he said were numerous failures in the Parkland shooting, like a lack of active shooter training for deputies, deputies who failed to confront the shooter, and a change in the active shooter policy that gave deputies discretion on confronting an active shooter.

The Senate Rules Committee heard testimony Monday morning from the special master who oversaw Israel’s Senate trial over the summer.

“The recommendation is that Governor did not meet the preponderance of the evidence,” said Goodlette.

Goodlette, Republican, recommended that Israel be reinstated, saying the Parkland shooting was a culmination of individual failures and Israel could not be held responsible for the actions of all of his deputies.

The Senate Committee will also hear from attorneys for DeSantis and Israel, as well as the public including families of the Parkland victims.

A group of families of the Parkland victims told reporters Monday morning that Israel does not deserve his job back…

“He failed to act despite repeated interactions with the killer and multiple warnings from the community,” said Ryan Petty whose daughter Alaina was killed in the mass shooting.

“His neglectful and incompetent leadership of the Broward Sheriff’s Office compounded the tragedy at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 wonderful souls including my daughter Gina were murdered,” said Jennifer Montalto.

Several dozen supporters of Israel also traveled to Tallahassee, they wore buttons calling him the People’s Sheriff. They said DeSantis had no right to take their vote away when he removed Israel.

“That’s why I’m here to today, for my vote. I’m here to say let it be one of my votes to say hire or fire Scott Israel,” said Terry Scott.

It is expected to be a long day. The Rules Committee expects to work until as late as 9 p.m. Monday. It’s possible that they will vote and make a recommendation for the full Senate on whether to reinstate Israel.

Then the entire Senate, 23 Republicans and 17 Democrats, will consider this and vote on Wednesday.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has sent a letter to the Senators urging them to vote against reinstating Scott Israel.