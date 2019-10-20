LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead at a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea resort Saturday.

It’s where Gail Martin and her husband Steve are spending their vacation.

“Around 2 o’clock in the morning, I was up and I heard this pop. I don’t know what the noise was but I didn’t want to wake my husband up. Then I fell back asleep. That was all I heard,” Martin told CBS4 News.

Deputies haven’t told CBS4 News if there were signs the man was shot at the “Southern Seas” resort on El Mar Drive.

“There were a lot of police here around 6, 7, 8 o’clock in the morning. Nobody came and knocked on our door and asked us if we heard anything or know anything,” Martin said.

Investigators say deputies initially went to the resort for an unknown medical call around 6 Saturday morning. Since the investigation started, even people who live nearby wanted to know how the man died.

“I didn’t know what it was. Maybe they were setting up for speed trap or something like that. You know, something innocent,” a neighbor said.

The investigation happened is an area that’s feet away from the ocean. It attracts mostly visitors.

“It’s a fun area down there. The bars and restaurants are there. It’s a great time down there,” the neighbor said.

Nobody at the office wanted to talk to CBS4 about the death investigation. As for these guests from Massachusetts, who have stayed at the resort several times before, they hope deputies can get answers so they will know if they’re safe.

“Well, it’s very concerning. We are on vacation and nothing like this typically happens,” Martin said.

Deputies have not said how long the man was at the resort. CBS4’s Ty Russell is still working to learn his name and age.