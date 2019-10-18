Comments
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – A student is recovering after police said another teen stabbed him.
It happened Thursday afternoon at 7-Eleven near Sample Road.
Coral Springs police said an off-duty Lauderhill officer saw the fight and stayed to treat the victim until Coral Springs police arrived. The injured student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 17-year-old now faces a felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
