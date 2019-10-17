MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Consistently rated one of America’s top ten zoos, Zoo Miami has gotten some help from the state in their effort to build a new world-class animal hospital.

The Zoo Miami Foundation hs secured a $100,000 appropriation from the State of Florida.

“We are appreciative of the support that the State of Florida has demonstrated and are excited for the bright future of our animal hospital,” said Bill Moore, Zoo Miami Foundation President & CEO.

“I am so honored to support Zoo Miami’s new animal hospital project. Organizations like the zoo that are at the forefront of conserving and protecting our world’s amazing wildlife are so important to our future generations,” said Senator Anitere Flores.

Built in 1986, Zoo Miami’s hospital contains surgical and exam rooms, radiology, a research laboratory, indoor and outdoor recovery rooms, and offices. The current facility, however, has reached a point where the facilities and equipment are inadequate to meet the ever-growing demands placed upon them.

The new animal hospital construction will have three phases as it is important to maintain current use.

Phase I – Treatment wing addition (4,600 SF) & Interior improvements of the existing building (1,700 SF)

Phase II – Animal holding area construction (9,650 SF)

Phase III – Renovation and expansion of laboratory and offices (5,250 SF)

The veterinary team is comprised of four vets, two vet technicians, a hospital manager and four hospital zookeepers who manage the preventative and urgent care for nearly 3,500 animals, many of them endangered. The vets are Category II federally accredited.

Zoo Miami works in cooperation with Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission as a refuge to care for native species hurt in the wild. The hospital also serves as a safe haven for particularly vulnerable avian and other species during severe storms and hurricanes.