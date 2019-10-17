Comments
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – The Boca Raton Police Department just released surveillance video of the scare at the Town Center Mall on Sunday.
In the video, you see a balloon dragging on a garbage bin. Boca Raton police said as the janitor pushed his cart out of view, he popped the balloon under the wheel.
The department released a second piece of surveillance video from about the same time of the scare, showing what appears to be a teenager popping a balloon inside of a store.
The sound of the popping balloons caused shoppers to panic, and forced police to lockdown the mall as they searched for a possible shooter.
One person was hurt when he hit his head during the incident.
