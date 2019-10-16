Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway into what caused a fire at a Weston wax salon.
The small fire started at Green Wave Body Waxing on North Commerce Parkway just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain the small fire which was already mostly extinguished by the businesses fire sprinkler.
There’s no word on what sparked the flames, but Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue investigators say it could be related to a piece of waxing equipment.
No one was hurt.
You must log in to post a comment.