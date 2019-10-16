Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of people took part in a march on Tuesday to mark the 90th annual “White Cane Day.”
With a little help from the Miami police and fire departments, the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind visually impaired residents and sponsors walked in Little Havana.
Miami Lighthouse for the Blind president Virginia Jacko said they day was not only a celebration but an appreciation of the blind and visually impaired.
“Having about 250 blind people here, and Florida Blue as our main sponsor, we love the community that helps the blind travel safely,” she said.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also attended and reminded residents of the important role the visually impaired play every single day.
